50 Sri Lankan rupees to Euros

Convert LKR to EUR at the real exchange rate

50 lkr
0.14 eur

1.00000 LKR = 0.00280 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Euro
1 LKR0.00280 EUR
5 LKR0.01399 EUR
10 LKR0.02799 EUR
20 LKR0.05597 EUR
50 LKR0.13993 EUR
100 LKR0.27986 EUR
250 LKR0.69966 EUR
500 LKR1.39931 EUR
1000 LKR2.79863 EUR
2000 LKR5.59726 EUR
5000 LKR13.99315 EUR
10000 LKR27.98630 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 EUR357.31700 LKR
5 EUR1786.58500 LKR
10 EUR3573.17000 LKR
20 EUR7146.34000 LKR
50 EUR17865.85000 LKR
100 EUR35731.70000 LKR
250 EUR89329.25000 LKR
500 EUR178658.50000 LKR
1000 EUR357317.00000 LKR
2000 EUR714634.00000 LKR
5000 EUR1786585.00000 LKR
10000 EUR3573170.00000 LKR