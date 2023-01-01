5 Sri Lankan rupees to Algerian dinars

Convert LKR to DZD at the real exchange rate

5 lkr
2.07 dzd

1.00000 LKR = 0.41442 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Algerian Dinar
1 LKR0.41442 DZD
5 LKR2.07212 DZD
10 LKR4.14425 DZD
20 LKR8.28850 DZD
50 LKR20.72125 DZD
100 LKR41.44250 DZD
250 LKR103.60625 DZD
500 LKR207.21250 DZD
1000 LKR414.42500 DZD
2000 LKR828.85000 DZD
5000 LKR2072.12500 DZD
10000 LKR4144.25000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 DZD2.41298 LKR
5 DZD12.06490 LKR
10 DZD24.12980 LKR
20 DZD48.25960 LKR
50 DZD120.64900 LKR
100 DZD241.29800 LKR
250 DZD603.24500 LKR
500 DZD1206.49000 LKR
1000 DZD2412.98000 LKR
2000 DZD4825.96000 LKR
5000 DZD12064.90000 LKR
10000 DZD24129.80000 LKR