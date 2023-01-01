5000 Sri Lankan rupees to Azerbaijani manats

Convert LKR to AZN at the real exchange rate

5000 lkr
26.24 azn

1.00000 LKR = 0.00525 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Azerbaijani Manat
1 LKR0.00525 AZN
5 LKR0.02624 AZN
10 LKR0.05248 AZN
20 LKR0.10496 AZN
50 LKR0.26240 AZN
100 LKR0.52480 AZN
250 LKR1.31199 AZN
500 LKR2.62398 AZN
1000 LKR5.24796 AZN
2000 LKR10.49592 AZN
5000 LKR26.23980 AZN
10000 LKR52.47960 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AZN190.55000 LKR
5 AZN952.75000 LKR
10 AZN1905.50000 LKR
20 AZN3811.00000 LKR
50 AZN9527.50000 LKR
100 AZN19055.00000 LKR
250 AZN47637.50000 LKR
500 AZN95275.00000 LKR
1000 AZN190550.00000 LKR
2000 AZN381100.00000 LKR
5000 AZN952750.00000 LKR
10000 AZN1905500.00000 LKR