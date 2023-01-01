5000 Sri Lankan rupees to Armenian drams

Convert LKR to AMD at the real exchange rate

5000 lkr
6251.50 amd

1.00000 LKR = 1.25030 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.324950.78545383.21261.468210.906051.31963.67275
1 CAD0.75474510.59281762.80431.108130.6838320.9959622.77199
1 GBP1.273151.686861105.9421.869261.153451.680054.67596
1 INR0.01201740.01592250.0094391210.01764410.01088830.01585820.0441369

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Armenian Dram
1 LKR1.25030 AMD
5 LKR6.25150 AMD
10 LKR12.50300 AMD
20 LKR25.00600 AMD
50 LKR62.51500 AMD
100 LKR125.03000 AMD
250 LKR312.57500 AMD
500 LKR625.15000 AMD
1000 LKR1250.30000 AMD
2000 LKR2500.60000 AMD
5000 LKR6251.50000 AMD
10000 LKR12503.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AMD0.79981 LKR
5 AMD3.99906 LKR
10 AMD7.99811 LKR
20 AMD15.99622 LKR
50 AMD39.99055 LKR
100 AMD79.98110 LKR
250 AMD199.95275 LKR
500 AMD399.90550 LKR
1000 AMD799.81100 LKR
2000 AMD1599.62200 LKR
5000 AMD3999.05500 LKR
10000 AMD7998.11000 LKR