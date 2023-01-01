50 Lebanese pounds to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert LBP to KYD at the real exchange rate

50 lbp
0,00 kyd

1.00000 LBP = 0.00005 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.324951.582781.468210.906051.319618.29880.785453
1 CAD0.75474511.19461.108130.6838320.99596213.81090.592817
1 NZD0.63180.83710310.9276170.5724380.83372311.56120.496249
1 AUD0.68110.9024231.0780310.6171060.8987812.46330.534972

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 LBP0.00005 KYD
5 LBP0.00027 KYD
10 LBP0.00055 KYD
20 LBP0.00109 KYD
50 LBP0.00273 KYD
100 LBP0.00546 KYD
250 LBP0.01364 KYD
500 LBP0.02728 KYD
1000 LBP0.05456 KYD
2000 LBP0.10913 KYD
5000 LBP0.27282 KYD
10000 LBP0.54563 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Lebanese Pound
1 KYD18327.30000 LBP
5 KYD91636.50000 LBP
10 KYD183273.00000 LBP
20 KYD366546.00000 LBP
50 KYD916365.00000 LBP
100 KYD1832730.00000 LBP
250 KYD4581825.00000 LBP
500 KYD9163650.00000 LBP
1000 KYD18327300.00000 LBP
2000 KYD36654600.00000 LBP
5000 KYD91636500.00000 LBP
10000 KYD183273000.00000 LBP