50 Lebanese pounds to Honduran lempiras

Convert LBP to HNL at the real exchange rate

50 lbp
0.08 hnl

1.00000 LBP = 0.00165 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.324951.582781.468210.906051.319618.29880.785453
1 CAD0.75474511.19461.108130.6838320.99596213.81090.592817
1 NZD0.63180.83710310.9276170.5724380.83372311.56120.496249
1 AUD0.68110.9024231.0780310.6171060.8987812.46330.534972

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Honduran Lempira
1 LBP0.00165 HNL
5 LBP0.00823 HNL
10 LBP0.01646 HNL
20 LBP0.03293 HNL
50 LBP0.08231 HNL
100 LBP0.16463 HNL
250 LBP0.41157 HNL
500 LBP0.82313 HNL
1000 LBP1.64626 HNL
2000 LBP3.29252 HNL
5000 LBP8.23130 HNL
10000 LBP16.46260 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Lebanese Pound
1 HNL607.43900 LBP
5 HNL3037.19500 LBP
10 HNL6074.39000 LBP
20 HNL12148.78000 LBP
50 HNL30371.95000 LBP
100 HNL60743.90000 LBP
250 HNL151859.75000 LBP
500 HNL303719.50000 LBP
1000 HNL607439.00000 LBP
2000 HNL1214878.00000 LBP
5000 HNL3037195.00000 LBP
10000 HNL6074390.00000 LBP