Cayman Islands dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 8,265 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.032% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 8,283 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 8,263 on 27-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.162% increase in value.