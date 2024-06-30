Cayman Islands dollar to Kyrgystani soms Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Cayman Islands dollar to Kyrgystani soms history summary. This is the Cayman Islands dollar (KYD) to Kyrgystani soms (KGS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KYD and KGS historical data from 30-06-2019 to 30-06-2024.
Loading
Cayman Islands dollar to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Kyrgystani soms is currently 105,427 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.459% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 105,913 on 23-06-2024 and a low of 105,183 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -0.445% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Kyrgystani soms
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.