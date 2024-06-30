Cayman Islands dollar to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Kyrgystani soms is currently 105,427 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.459% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 105,913 on 23-06-2024 and a low of 105,183 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -0.445% decrease in value.