Cayman Islands dollar to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Indian rupees is currently 101,660 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.246% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 101,966 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 101,646 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.096% decrease in value.