Cayman Islands dollar to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Ethiopian birrs is currently 70,260 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.157% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 70,260 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 70,127 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a 0.176% increase in value.