Cayman Islands dollar to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Djiboutian francs is currently 216,743 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.155% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 216,905 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 216,407 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a -0.131% decrease in value.