Kuwaiti dinar to Omani rials exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Omani rials is currently 1,255 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.033% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Omani rials has fluctuated between a high of 1,256 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 1,255 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-06-2024, with a 0.066% increase in value.