Kuwaiti dinar to Omani rials Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Kuwaiti dinar to Omani rials history summary. This is the Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) to Omani rials (OMR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KWD and OMR historical data from 30-06-2019 to 30-06-2024.
Loading
Kuwaiti dinar to Omani rials exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Omani rials is currently 1,255 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.033% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Omani rials has fluctuated between a high of 1,256 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 1,255 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-06-2024, with a 0.066% increase in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Omani rials
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.