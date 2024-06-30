Kuwaiti dinar to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Comorian francs is currently 1.496,860 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.171% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 1.501,950 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 1.493,480 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-06-2024, with a -0.198% decrease in value.