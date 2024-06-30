Kuwaiti dinar to Haitian gourdes Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Kuwaiti dinar to Haitian gourdes history summary. This is the Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) to Haitian gourdes (HTG) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KWD and HTG historical data from 30-06-2019 to 30-06-2024.
Loading
Kuwaiti dinar to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Haitian gourdes is currently 429,296 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.474% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 431,986 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 429,254 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -0.512% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Haitian gourdes
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.