Comorian franc to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Comorian franc to Uruguayan pesos is currently 0,087 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Comorian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 1.092% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Comorian franc to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0,087 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 0,085 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a 1.345% increase in value.