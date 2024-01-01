1 Comorian franc to Indian rupees
Convert KMF to INR at the real exchange rate
|1 KMF to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1850
|0.1850
|Low
|0.1814
|0.1803
|Average
|0.1827
|0.1825
|Change
|-1.35%
|-0.32%
1 KMF to INR stats
The performance of KMF to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1850 and a 30 day low of 0.1814. This means the 30 day average was 0.1827. The change for KMF to INR was -1.35.
The performance of KMF to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1850 and a 90 day low of 0.1803. This means the 90 day average was 0.1825. The change for KMF to INR was -0.32.
How to convert Comorian francs to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Comorian franc
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Comorian Franc
|1 INR
|5,50844 KMF
|5 INR
|27,54220 KMF
|10 INR
|55,08440 KMF
|20 INR
|110,16880 KMF
|50 INR
|275,42200 KMF
|100 INR
|550,84400 KMF
|250 INR
|1.377,11000 KMF
|300 INR
|1.652,53200 KMF
|500 INR
|2.754,22000 KMF
|600 INR
|3.305,06400 KMF
|1000 INR
|5.508,44000 KMF
|2000 INR
|11.016,88000 KMF
|5000 INR
|27.542,20000 KMF
|10000 INR
|55.084,40000 KMF
|25000 INR
|137.711,00000 KMF
|50000 INR
|275.422,00000 KMF
|100000 INR
|550.844,00000 KMF
|1000000 INR
|5.508.440,00000 KMF
|1000000000 INR
|5.508.440.000,00000 KMF