2,000 Comorian francs to British pounds sterling

Convert KMF to GBP at the real exchange rate

2,000 kmf
3.44 gbp

CF1.000 KMF = £0.001722 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KMF to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00170.0018
Low0.00170.0017
Average0.00170.0017
Change-0.49%-1.00%
View full history

1 KMF to GBP stats

The performance of KMF to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0017 and a 30 day low of 0.0017. This means the 30 day average was 0.0017. The change for KMF to GBP was -0.49.

The performance of KMF to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0018 and a 90 day low of 0.0017. This means the 90 day average was 0.0017. The change for KMF to GBP was -1.00.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / British Pound Sterling
1 KMF0,00172 GBP
5 KMF0,00861 GBP
10 KMF0,01722 GBP
20 KMF0,03444 GBP
50 KMF0,08611 GBP
100 KMF0,17222 GBP
250 KMF0,43055 GBP
500 KMF0,86111 GBP
1000 KMF1,72221 GBP
2000 KMF3,44442 GBP
5000 KMF8,61105 GBP
10000 KMF17,22210 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Comorian Franc
1 GBP580,64800 KMF
5 GBP2.903,24000 KMF
10 GBP5.806,48000 KMF
20 GBP11.612,96000 KMF
50 GBP29.032,40000 KMF
100 GBP58.064,80000 KMF
250 GBP145.162,00000 KMF
500 GBP290.324,00000 KMF
1000 GBP580.648,00000 KMF
2000 GBP1.161.296,00000 KMF
5000 GBP2.903.240,00000 KMF
10000 GBP5.806.480,00000 KMF