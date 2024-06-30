Kenyan shilling to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kenyan shilling to CFP francs is currently 0,861 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kenyan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.153% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kenyan shilling to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 0,869 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0,857 on 27-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 1.027% increase in value.