Kenyan shilling to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

Kenyan shilling to Tongan paʻangas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Kenyan shilling to Tongan paʻangas history summary. This is the Kenyan shilling (KES) to Tongan paʻangas (TOP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KES and TOP historical data from 30-06-2019 to 30-06-2024.
The exchange rate for Kenyan shilling to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0,018 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kenyan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.519% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Kenyan shilling to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0,018 on 27-06-2024 and a low of 0,018 on 27-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -2.214% decrease in value.
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Tongan paʻangas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KES to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
