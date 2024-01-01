5,000 Kenyan shillings to Malaysian ringgits

Convert KES to MYR

5,000 kes
182.48 myr

Ksh1.000 KES = RM0.03650 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03670.0371
Low0.03570.0351
Average0.03640.0361
Change1.02%1.92%
1 KES to MYR stats

The performance of KES to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0367 and a 30 day low of 0.0357. This means the 30 day average was 0.0364. The change for KES to MYR was 1.02.

The performance of KES to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0371 and a 90 day low of 0.0351. This means the 90 day average was 0.0361. The change for KES to MYR was 1.92.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KES0,03650 MYR
5 KES0,18248 MYR
10 KES0,36497 MYR
20 KES0,72993 MYR
50 KES1,82483 MYR
100 KES3,64966 MYR
250 KES9,12415 MYR
500 KES18,24830 MYR
1000 KES36,49660 MYR
2000 KES72,99320 MYR
5000 KES182,48300 MYR
10000 KES364,96600 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Kenyan Shilling
1 MYR27,39980 KES
5 MYR136,99900 KES
10 MYR273,99800 KES
20 MYR547,99600 KES
50 MYR1.369,99000 KES
100 MYR2.739,98000 KES
250 MYR6.849,95000 KES
500 MYR13.699,90000 KES
1000 MYR27.399,80000 KES
2000 MYR54.799,60000 KES
5000 MYR136.999,00000 KES
10000 MYR273.998,00000 KES