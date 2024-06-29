Kenyan shilling to Mexican pesos Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Kenyan shilling to Mexican pesos history summary. This is the Kenyan shilling (KES) to Mexican pesos (MXN) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KES and MXN historical data from 29-06-2019 to 29-06-2024.

1,000 kes
141.77 mxn

Ksh1.000 KES = Mex$0.1418 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 29 Jun 2024
Kenyan shilling to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kenyan shilling to Mexican pesos is currently 0,142 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kenyan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.585% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kenyan shilling to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0,144 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 0,139 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.792% increase in value.

Top currencies on 29 Juni 2024

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

