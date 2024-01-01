Convert KES to EUR at the real exchange rate

100 Kenyan shillings to Euros

100 kes
0.72 eur

Ksh1.000 KES = €0.007222 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00730.0073
Low0.00700.0069
Average0.00720.0071
Change1.88%2.91%
1 KES to EUR stats

The performance of KES to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0073 and a 30 day low of 0.0070. This means the 30 day average was 0.0072. The change for KES to EUR was 1.88.

The performance of KES to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0073 and a 90 day low of 0.0069. This means the 90 day average was 0.0071. The change for KES to EUR was 2.91.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Euro
1 KES0,00722 EUR
5 KES0,03611 EUR
10 KES0,07222 EUR
20 KES0,14444 EUR
50 KES0,36110 EUR
100 KES0,72220 EUR
250 KES1,80549 EUR
500 KES3,61098 EUR
1000 KES7,22196 EUR
2000 KES14,44392 EUR
5000 KES36,10980 EUR
10000 KES72,21960 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Kenyan Shilling
1 EUR138,46700 KES
5 EUR692,33500 KES
10 EUR1.384,67000 KES
20 EUR2.769,34000 KES
50 EUR6.923,35000 KES
100 EUR13.846,70000 KES
250 EUR34.616,75000 KES
500 EUR69.233,50000 KES
1000 EUR138.467,00000 KES
2000 EUR276.934,00000 KES
5000 EUR692.335,00000 KES
10000 EUR1.384.670,00000 KES