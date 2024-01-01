amount-spellout.1000 Kenyan shillings to Botswanan pulas

Convert KES to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
104.98 bwp

Ksh1.000 KES = P0.1050 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KES to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10610.1070
Low0.10370.1006
Average0.10530.1040
Change0.22%1.12%
View full history

1 KES to BWP stats

The performance of KES to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1061 and a 30 day low of 0.1037. This means the 30 day average was 0.1053. The change for KES to BWP was 0.22.

The performance of KES to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1070 and a 90 day low of 0.1006. This means the 90 day average was 0.1040. The change for KES to BWP was 1.12.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Botswanan Pula
1 KES0,10498 BWP
5 KES0,52492 BWP
10 KES1,04983 BWP
20 KES2,09966 BWP
50 KES5,24915 BWP
100 KES10,49830 BWP
250 KES26,24575 BWP
500 KES52,49150 BWP
1000 KES104,98300 BWP
2000 KES209,96600 BWP
5000 KES524,91500 BWP
10000 KES1.049,83000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Kenyan Shilling
1 BWP9,52536 KES
5 BWP47,62680 KES
10 BWP95,25360 KES
20 BWP190,50720 KES
50 BWP476,26800 KES
100 BWP952,53600 KES
250 BWP2.381,34000 KES
500 BWP4.762,68000 KES
1000 BWP9.525,36000 KES
2000 BWP19.050,72000 KES
5000 BWP47.626,80000 KES
10000 BWP95.253,60000 KES