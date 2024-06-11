Indian rupee to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to CFP francs is currently 1,324 today, reflecting a 0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.497% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 1,328 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 1,313 on 04-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.440% increase in value.