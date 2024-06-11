Indian rupee to CFA francs beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to CFA francs beac is currently 7,315 today, reflecting a 0.122% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 1.114% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to CFA francs beac has fluctuated between a high of 7,316 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 7,205 on 04-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.557% increase in value.