Indian rupee to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Vanuatu vatus is currently 1.442 today, reflecting a -0.183% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.500% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 1.449 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 1.432 on 04-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 0.454% increase in value.