Indian rupee to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Uruguayan pesos is currently 0,466 today, reflecting a 0.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.157% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0,474 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,463 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -1.833% decrease in value.