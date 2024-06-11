Indian rupee to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 0,482 today, reflecting a 0.167% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.369% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 0,482 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,478 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.234% increase in value.