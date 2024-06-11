Indian rupee to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Tajikistani somonis is currently 0,129 today, reflecting a -0.085% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.008% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 0,131 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0,129 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-06-2024, with a 0.784% increase in value.