Convert INR to SZL at the real exchange rate

300 Indian rupees to Eswatini Emalangeni

300 inr
67.08 szl

₹1.000 INR = L0.2236 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3780.9323.6730.7851.517278.61.353
1 CAD0.72610.6762.6660.571.101202.1840.982
1 EUR1.0731.47913.9420.8421.628299.0071.452
1 AED0.2720.3750.25410.2140.41375.850.368

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Swazi Lilangeni
1 INR0,22360 SZL
5 INR1,11801 SZL
10 INR2,23602 SZL
20 INR4,47204 SZL
50 INR11,18010 SZL
100 INR22,36020 SZL
250 INR55,90050 SZL
300 INR67,08060 SZL
500 INR111,80100 SZL
600 INR134,16120 SZL
1000 INR223,60200 SZL
2000 INR447,20400 SZL
5000 INR1.118,01000 SZL
10000 INR2.236,02000 SZL
25000 INR5.590,05000 SZL
50000 INR11.180,10000 SZL
100000 INR22.360,20000 SZL
1000000 INR223.602,00000 SZL
1000000000 INR223.602.000,00000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Indian Rupee
1 SZL4,47223 INR
5 SZL22,36115 INR
10 SZL44,72230 INR
20 SZL89,44460 INR
50 SZL223,61150 INR
100 SZL447,22300 INR
250 SZL1.118,05750 INR
500 SZL2.236,11500 INR
1000 SZL4.472,23000 INR
2000 SZL8.944,46000 INR
5000 SZL22.361,15000 INR
10000 SZL44.722,30000 INR