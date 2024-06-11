Indian rupee to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Surinamese dollars is currently 0,381 today, reflecting a 0.035% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.279% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,385 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0,381 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 0.632% increase in value.