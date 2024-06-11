Indian rupee to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Russian rubles is currently 1,067 today, reflecting a 0.166% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.422% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 1,069 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 1,060 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 0.506% increase in value.