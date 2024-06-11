Indian rupee to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Polish zloty is currently 0,048 today, reflecting a 0.272% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 2.214% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 0,048 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,047 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.842% increase in value.