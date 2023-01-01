10 Indian rupees to Bangladeshi takas

Convert INR to BDT at the real exchange rate

10 inr
13,18 bdt

1.00000 INR = 1.31839 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:45
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869451.1073592.09791.46321.617160.93121518.7456
1 GBP1.1501511.27365105.9291.682941.860021.0710421.5607
1 USD0.903050.785145183.16961.321351.460390.840916.9283
1 INR0.0108580.009440290.012023610.01588740.01755910.01011070.20354

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 INR1.31839 BDT
5 INR6.59195 BDT
10 INR13.18390 BDT
20 INR26.36780 BDT
50 INR65.91950 BDT
100 INR131.83900 BDT
250 INR329.59750 BDT
500 INR659.19500 BDT
1000 INR1318.39000 BDT
2000 INR2636.78000 BDT
5000 INR6591.95000 BDT
10000 INR13183.90000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Indian Rupee
1 BDT0.75850 INR
5 BDT3.79250 INR
10 BDT7.58501 INR
20 BDT15.17002 INR
50 BDT37.92505 INR
100 BDT75.85010 INR
250 BDT189.62525 INR
500 BDT379.25050 INR
1000 BDT758.50100 INR
2000 BDT1517.00200 INR
5000 BDT3792.50500 INR
10000 BDT7585.01000 INR