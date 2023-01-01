50 Indian rupees to Armenian drams

Convert INR to AMD at the real exchange rate

50 inr
242.66 amd

1.00000 INR = 4.85325 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.318850.90043.67270.7834231.45826281.9131.31675
1 CAD0.75823610.6826962.784770.594021.1057213.7570.998408
1 EUR1.110651.4647814.079080.8701251.61961313.1071.46245
1 AED0.2722790.3590950.24515310.213310.39705376.75910.358524

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Armenian Dram
1 INR4.85325 AMD
5 INR24.26625 AMD
10 INR48.53250 AMD
20 INR97.06500 AMD
50 INR242.66250 AMD
100 INR485.32500 AMD
250 INR1213.31250 AMD
500 INR2426.62500 AMD
1000 INR4853.25000 AMD
2000 INR9706.50000 AMD
5000 INR24266.25000 AMD
10000 INR48532.50000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Indian Rupee
1 AMD0.20605 INR
5 AMD1.03024 INR
10 AMD2.06047 INR
20 AMD4.12094 INR
50 AMD10.30235 INR
100 AMD20.60470 INR
250 AMD51.51175 INR
500 AMD103.02350 INR
1000 AMD206.04700 INR
2000 AMD412.09400 INR
5000 AMD1030.23500 INR
10000 AMD2060.47000 INR