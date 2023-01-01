amount-spellout.1000 British pounds sterling to Isle of Man pounds

Convert GBP to IMP at the real exchange rate

1000 gbp
1000 imp

1.00000 GBP = 1.00000 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.899583.18051.46381140.8351.32250.836451.57841
1 EUR1.11175192.47591.62739156.581.470290.9299651.75479
1 INR0.0120220.010813610.0175981.693130.01589920.01005580.0189757
1 AUD0.683150.61448256.8248196.21140.9034660.5714211.07829

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Isle of Man pound
1 GBP1.00000 IMP
5 GBP5.00000 IMP
10 GBP10.00000 IMP
20 GBP20.00000 IMP
50 GBP50.00000 IMP
100 GBP100.00000 IMP
250 GBP250.00000 IMP
500 GBP500.00000 IMP
1000 GBP1000.00000 IMP
2000 GBP2000.00000 IMP
5000 GBP5000.00000 IMP
10000 GBP10000.00000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / British Pound Sterling
1 IMP1.00000 GBP
5 IMP5.00000 GBP
10 IMP10.00000 GBP
20 IMP20.00000 GBP
50 IMP50.00000 GBP
100 IMP100.00000 GBP
250 IMP250.00000 GBP
500 IMP500.00000 GBP
1000 IMP1000.00000 GBP
2000 IMP2000.00000 GBP
5000 IMP5000.00000 GBP
10000 IMP10000.00000 GBP