Ethiopian birr to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Rwandan francs is currently 22,754 today, reflecting a -0.051% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a 0.217% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 22,861 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 22,664 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.460% increase in value.