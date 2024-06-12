Egyptian pound to Sierra Leonean leones Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Egyptian pound to Sierra Leonean leones history summary. This is the Egyptian pound (EGP) to Sierra Leonean leones (SLL) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of EGP and SLL historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.
Loading
Egyptian pound to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 471,939 today, reflecting a -0.863% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.085% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 477,457 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 471,899 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.752% increase in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Sierra Leonean leones
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.