Egyptian pound to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Philippine pesos is currently 1,229 today, reflecting a -0.544% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.521% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1,236 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 1,229 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.508% increase in value.