Egyptian pound to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Nigerian nairas is currently 31,773 today, reflecting a 0.299% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.913% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 32,051 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 30,596 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 3.121% increase in value.