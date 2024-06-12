Egyptian pound to Namibian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Namibian dollars is currently 0,391 today, reflecting a -0.460% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a -1.314% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Namibian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,400 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,390 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 0.695% increase in value.