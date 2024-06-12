Egyptian pound to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Mozambican meticals is currently 1,336 today, reflecting a -0.135% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.040% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 1,341 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 1,332 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.472% increase in value.