Egyptian pound to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Malawian kwachas is currently 36.206 today, reflecting a -0.291% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.170% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 36.509 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 36.203 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.471% increase in value.