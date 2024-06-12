Egyptian pound to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Cambodian riels is currently 85,795 today, reflecting a -0.502% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.329% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 86,526 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 85,795 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.471% increase in value.