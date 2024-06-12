Egyptian pound to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 341,603 today, reflecting a -0.266% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.105% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 342,674 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 339,499 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.450% increase in value.