Egyptian pound to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Haitian gourdes is currently 2.774 today, reflecting a -0.447% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.339% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 2.791 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 2.760 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.471% increase in value.