Dominican peso to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 126.740 today, reflecting a -0.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.316% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 127.157 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 126.023 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.400% decrease in value.