Czech koruna to East Caribbean dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to East Caribbean dollars is currently 0,118 today, reflecting a -0.092% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.983% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to East Caribbean dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,120 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,117 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.633% decrease in value.