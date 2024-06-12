Czech koruna to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 1,755 today, reflecting a 0.035% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.490% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 1,776 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 1,747 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.634% decrease in value.