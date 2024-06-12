Czech koruna to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 0,295 today, reflecting a 0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.661% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,299 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,293 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.613% decrease in value.